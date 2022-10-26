Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.67 million shares of the Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.21, and it changed around $2.09 or 7.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.66B. Z currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $104.05, offering almost -233.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.24% since then. We note from Zillow Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Instantly Z has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.37 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.12% year-to-date, but still up 8.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is 6.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.65 day(s).

Zillow Group Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 145.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -22.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $979.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Zillow Group Inc. to make $570.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 billion and $2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -71.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54.22%.

Z Dividends

Zillow Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.10% of Zillow Group Inc. shares, and 99.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.73%. Zillow Group Inc. stock is held by 636 institutions, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 20.22% of the shares, which is about 36.39 million shares worth $1.79 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.15% or 23.68 million shares worth $1.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 8.08 million shares worth $321.9 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $235.96 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.