Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.35 or 4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. ZETA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.46, offering almost -68.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.81% since then. We note from Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Instantly ZETA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.11% year-to-date, but still up 13.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) is 29.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.10 percent over the past six months and at a 425.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 137.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $130.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Zeta Global Holdings Corp. to make $141.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.80%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -673.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.55% per year for the next five years.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.57% of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares, and 47.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.16%. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. stock is held by 106 institutions, with GPI Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.78% of the shares, which is about 16.24 million shares worth $207.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.95% or 8.22 million shares worth $104.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.25 million shares worth $41.4 million, making up 1.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.8 million shares worth around $35.69 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.