Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.88, and it changed around $0.82 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07B. ZLAB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.85, offering almost -343.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.14% since then. We note from Zai Lab Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 529.37K.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Instantly ZLAB has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.00 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.00% year-to-date, but still down -19.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is -36.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

Zai Lab Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.07 percent over the past six months and at a 38.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 57.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zai Lab Limited to make $50.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.89 million and $36.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.10%. Zai Lab Limited earnings are expected to increase by 78.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Zai Lab Limited shares, and 73.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.80%. Zai Lab Limited stock is held by 322 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.43% of the shares, which is about 8.26 million shares worth $363.19 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.65% or 4.56 million shares worth $200.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $289.5 million, making up 7.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (US) held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $37.76 million, which represents about 1.33% of the total shares outstanding.