Why Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.4 million shares of the Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.36M. ZOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.60, offering almost -172.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.73% since then. We note from Zomedica Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.86 million.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) trade information

Instantly ZOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2294 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.24% year-to-date, but still up 5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM) is 3.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Zomedica Corp. to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of Zomedica Corp. shares, and 13.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.39%. Zomedica Corp. stock is held by 122 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 37.59% of the shares, which is about 40.61 million shares worth $13.68 million.

State Street Corporation, with 17.33% or 18.72 million shares worth $6.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 25.11 million shares worth $8.46 million, making up 23.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13.21 million shares worth around $4.45 million, which represents about 12.22% of the total shares outstanding.