Why The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 10.12 million shares of the The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.06, and it changed around $0.54 or 1.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.58B. KHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.87, offering almost -21.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.68% since then. We note from The Kraft Heinz Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.94 million.

The Kraft Heinz Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended KHC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

Instantly KHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.18 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.23% year-to-date, but still up 2.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is 8.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.89, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KHC is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.41 percent over the past six months and at a -9.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company to make $7.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.32 billion and $6.71 billion respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.80%. The Kraft Heinz Company earnings are expected to increase by 180.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.78% per year for the next five years.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares, and 73.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.26%. The Kraft Heinz Company stock is held by 1,493 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 26.61% of the shares, which is about 325.63 million shares worth $12.83 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.69% or 57.38 million shares worth $2.26 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 26.34 million shares worth $1.0 billion, making up 2.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 19.47 million shares worth around $767.04 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.