Why Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.75, and it changed around $1.27 or 8.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. OMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.11, offering almost -193.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.82% since then. We note from Owens & Minor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.98K.

Owens & Minor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Instantly OMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.85 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is -33.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OMI is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -108.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Owens & Minor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.77 percent over the past six months and at a -39.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Owens & Minor Inc. to make $2.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.49 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.70%. Owens & Minor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 111.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.28% per year for the next five years.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.02% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares, and 103.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.91%. Owens & Minor Inc. stock is held by 380 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.63% of the shares, which is about 11.9 million shares worth $523.7 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.09% or 9.96 million shares worth $438.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.39 million shares worth $169.54 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.12 million shares worth around $75.42 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.