Why Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.53, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.93M. GNS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.75, offering almost -2301.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.03% since then. We note from Genius Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 201.50K.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Instantly GNS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3000 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.34% year-to-date, but still down -26.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is -35.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27060.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Genius Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.56 percent over the past six months and at a 46.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.19% of Genius Group Limited shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.