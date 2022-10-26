Why Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.29 million shares of the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.29, and it changed around -$0.37 or -4.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $862.24M. VLRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.23, offering almost -156.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.25% since then. We note from Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 570.89K.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Instantly VLRS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.76 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.87% year-to-date, but still up 4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) is 18.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLRS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $28.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -239.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -68.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.73 percent over the past six months and at a -135.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 159.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 950.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 86.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $602.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. to make $607.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.00%.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.59% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 55.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.23%. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Indigo Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.28% of the shares, which is about 16.94 million shares worth $308.1 million.

Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C., with 5.53% or 6.13 million shares worth $111.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM International Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.56 million shares worth $46.53 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM International Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $9.36 million, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.