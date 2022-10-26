Why Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.77 million shares of the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.59, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.97B. CFG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.00, offering almost -40.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.56% since then. We note from Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CFG as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.82 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.41% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is 20.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CFG is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.18 percent over the past six months and at a -18.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc. to make $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.30%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 132.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.05% per year for the next five years.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, and 85.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.59%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 1,063 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.86% of the shares, which is about 48.84 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.24% or 40.83 million shares worth $1.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 21.6 million shares worth $770.77 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.18 million shares worth around $552.0 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.