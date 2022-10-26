Why ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 2.26 million shares of the ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.41, and it changed around $3.74 or 15.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.90B. CHX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.08, offering almost 1.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.43% since then. We note from ChampionX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

Instantly CHX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.80 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.07% year-to-date, but still up 11.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) is 36.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.36 day(s).

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

ChampionX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.97 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $953.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect ChampionX Corporation to make $945.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $822.14 million and $865.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.60%. ChampionX Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 110.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 57.60% per year for the next five years.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 1.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of ChampionX Corporation shares, and 103.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.54%. ChampionX Corporation stock is held by 439 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 23.92 million shares worth $684.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.08% or 20.14 million shares worth $576.41 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.0 million shares worth $171.78 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $169.42 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.