Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.52 million shares of the Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.33, and it changed around $1.52 or 5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.16B. WMG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.23, offering almost -83.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.08% since then. We note from Warner Music Group Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Warner Music Group Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WMG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Instantly WMG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.75 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.71% year-to-date, but still up 13.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is 13.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WMG is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.47 percent over the past six months and at a 20.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. to make $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 64.20%. Warner Music Group Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 162.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.41% per year for the next five years.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.67% of Warner Music Group Corp. shares, and 84.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.91%. Warner Music Group Corp. stock is held by 254 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.77% of the shares, which is about 18.9 million shares worth $715.32 million.

Sands Capital Management, LLC, with 8.62% or 11.82 million shares worth $447.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.87 million shares worth $115.04 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.35 million shares worth around $126.94 million, which represents about 2.44% of the total shares outstanding.