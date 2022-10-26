Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Share Price Might Move Down By -51.90%

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.01, and it changed around $1.94 or 4.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.07B. TREX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.98, offering almost -199.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.38% since then. We note from Trex Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) trade information

Instantly TREX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.22 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.19% year-to-date, but still down -1.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) is 9.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.16 day(s).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) estimates and forecasts

Trex Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.26 percent over the past six months and at a -14.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $380.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Trex Company Inc. to make $355.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Trex Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 19.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.70% per year for the next five years.

TREX Dividends

Trex Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Trex Company Inc. shares, and 99.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.34%. Trex Company Inc. stock is held by 653 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $735.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.15% or 10.36 million shares worth $676.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.3 million shares worth $345.99 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $216.86 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.