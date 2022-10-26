ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.28 or 13.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.57M. TBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.75, offering almost -3537.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.49% since then. We note from ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.45 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.74% year-to-date, but still up 5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is 5.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TBLT is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -157.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -157.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.94 percent over the past six months and at a 87.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ToughBuilt Industries Inc. to make $18.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.28 million and $13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 17.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.45% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares, and 7.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.88%. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 29773.0 shares worth $0.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.02% or 27407.0 shares worth $0.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 17649.0 shares worth $0.46 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8237.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.