The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.31B. GT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -105.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.91% since then. We note from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) trade information

Instantly GT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.22 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.11% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is 9.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GT is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) estimates and forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.33 percent over the past six months and at a -0.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -36.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to make $5.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.98 billion and $4.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.40%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company earnings are expected to increase by 154.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.13% per year for the next five years.

GT Dividends

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares, and 85.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.39%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stock is held by 538 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.66% of the shares, which is about 35.77 million shares worth $511.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.04% or 28.35 million shares worth $405.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 8.25 million shares worth $117.92 million, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 8.15 million shares worth around $87.33 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.