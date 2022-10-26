The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Share Price Might Move Down By -31.11%

In today’s recent session, 8.97 million shares of the The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $143.92, and it changed around -$2.73 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.73B. BA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $233.94, offering almost -62.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.47% since then. We note from The Boeing Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Instantly BA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 150.14 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.16% year-to-date, but still up 6.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is 15.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $201.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BA is forecast to be at a low of $98.00 and a high of $298.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

The Boeing Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.21 percent over the past six months and at a 75.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 131.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect The Boeing Company to make $21.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.28 billion and $14.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%. The Boeing Company earnings are expected to increase by 65.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.17% per year for the next five years.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of The Boeing Company shares, and 55.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.42%. The Boeing Company stock is held by 2,380 institutions, with Newport Trust Co being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.33% of the shares, which is about 43.51 million shares worth $8.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.30% or 43.36 million shares worth $8.3 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 16.83 million shares worth $3.22 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.99 million shares worth around $2.3 billion, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.