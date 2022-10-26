Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 5.54 million shares of the Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $160.23, and it changed around -$1.93 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.60B. TXN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $200.40, offering almost -25.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $144.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.84% since then. We note from Texas Instruments Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.76 million.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) trade information

Instantly TXN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 164.86 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.96% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is 1.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TXN is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $230.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) estimates and forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.73 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated to make $4.73 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.83 billion and $4.74 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.90%. Texas Instruments Incorporated earnings are expected to increase by 38.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

TXN Dividends

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.96. It is important to note, however, that the 3.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, and 87.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.67%. Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is held by 2,628 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 87.0 million shares worth $13.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.48% or 77.52 million shares worth $12.45 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 27.15 million shares worth $4.36 billion, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 20.41 million shares worth around $3.28 billion, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.