Stock Performance And Outlook Of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ)

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.89, and it changed around $0.34 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.55B. CCJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.49, offering almost -30.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.56% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.40 million.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.96 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.56% year-to-date, but still up 5.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is -2.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.87 percent over the past six months and at a 260.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 118.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $270.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $354.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 67.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.61%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 711 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.36% of the shares, which is about 14.55 million shares worth $363.29 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 3.31% or 14.32 million shares worth $357.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 14.46 million shares worth $361.06 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $222.57 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.