Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were traded, and its beta was 2.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.44M. ANY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.57, offering almost -1582.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Sphere 3D Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 638.57K.

Sphere 3D Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Instantly ANY has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4990 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.58% year-to-date, but still up 12.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is -1.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANY is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2122.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2122.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.90%. Sphere 3D Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 41.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.13% of Sphere 3D Corp. shares, and 11.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.16%. Sphere 3D Corp. stock is held by 44 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $1.79 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.83% or 0.53 million shares worth $1.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 36421.0 shares worth $19514.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 22706.0 shares worth around $24068.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.