Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.7 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.62, and it changed around $0.51 or 9.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $957.93M. SLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -164.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.51% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.70% year-to-date, but still up 14.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 3.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.27 day(s).

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $800k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Solid Power Inc. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.45% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 22.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.99%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Spring Creek Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.87% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $43.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.42% or 2.47 million shares worth $21.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $11.11 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $12.36 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.