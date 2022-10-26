SKX Stock Forecast 2022: Skechers U.S.A. Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 8.38%

In today’s recent session, 2.82 million shares of the Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.14, and it changed around -$1.79 or -4.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.42B. SKX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.81, offering almost -48.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.38% since then. We note from Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SKX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX) trade information

Instantly SKX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.98% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 36.47 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.39%. We can see from the shorts that 5.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKX is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) estimates and forecasts

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.96 percent over the past six months and at a 1.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. Inc. to make $1.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.65 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.60%.

SKX Dividends

Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, and 98.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.33%. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock is held by 423 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 20.23 million shares worth $692.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.15% or 12.34 million shares worth $422.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 7.34 million shares worth $251.06 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $135.82 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.