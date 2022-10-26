Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.05 or -19.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.66M. SMTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.23, offering almost -1015.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.0% since then. We note from Sierra Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 277.51K.

Sierra Metals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SMTS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sierra Metals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) trade information

Instantly SMTS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2520 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.76% year-to-date, but still down -14.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) is -46.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMTS is forecast to be at a low of $0.91 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -355.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) estimates and forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.50 percent over the past six months and at a -53.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. to make $53.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $60.7 million and $62.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.38%.

SMTS Dividends

Sierra Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.96% of Sierra Metals Inc. shares, and 48.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.80%. Sierra Metals Inc. stock is held by 50 institutions, with Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 26.68% of the shares, which is about 43.74 million shares worth $51.62 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.20% or 6.89 million shares worth $8.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 6.58 million shares worth $6.65 million, making up 4.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $1.01 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.