ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $295.31, and it changed around $16.79 or 6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.39B. SWAV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $314.90, offering almost -6.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $113.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.61% since then. We note from ShockWave Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 479.28K.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) trade information

Instantly SWAV has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 65.60% year-to-date, but still up 7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is 15.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) estimates and forecasts

ShockWave Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 73.74 percent over the past six months and at a 1,088.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4,500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 960.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $107.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ShockWave Medical Inc. to make $115.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.91 million and $65.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 92.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 77.20%.

SWAV Dividends

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 07.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares, and 90.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.79%. ShockWave Medical Inc. stock is held by 437 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 3.31 million shares worth $686.68 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.64% or 3.09 million shares worth $641.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $220.21 million, making up 2.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $197.24 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.