Shares Of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Could Show A Loss Of -85.31%

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.57, and it changed around $0.77 or 5.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.59B. LESL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.40, offering almost -67.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.67% since then. We note from Leslie’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.77 million.

Leslie’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leslie’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.65 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.42% year-to-date, but still up 0.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 0.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LESL is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslie’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.89 percent over the past six months and at a 9.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $691.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Leslie’s Inc. to make $491.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Leslie’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 112.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 05.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.91% of Leslie’s Inc. shares, and 112.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.94%. Leslie’s Inc. stock is held by 330 institutions, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 18.12 million shares worth $350.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.25% or 13.26 million shares worth $256.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 10.16 million shares worth $196.71 million, making up 5.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $108.51 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.