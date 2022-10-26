Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $662.55M. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.54, offering almost -354.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.6% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.05% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. We can see from the shorts that 9.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Sharecare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.88 percent over the past six months and at a -550.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $102.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $120.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.46 million and $103.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.14% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 31.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.29%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.58% of the shares, which is about 9.05 million shares worth $22.35 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.57% or 9.0 million shares worth $22.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 4.89 million shares worth $13.64 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.91 million shares worth around $9.65 million, which represents about 1.12% of the total shares outstanding.