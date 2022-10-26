Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Shares Might Go Down -34.95% This Year

In today’s recent session, 4.75 million shares of the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $53.72, and it changed around -$4.28 or -7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.42B. STX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $117.67, offering almost -119.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.63% since then. We note from Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Instantly STX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.00 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.66% year-to-date, but still up 9.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 4.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STX is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.80 percent over the past six months and at a -44.01% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -39.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc to make $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -19.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.30%. Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 37.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.09% per year for the next five years.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 4.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, and 83.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.71%. Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock is held by 1,029 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.45% of the shares, which is about 24.59 million shares worth $2.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.39% or 13.73 million shares worth $1.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.02 million shares worth $540.93 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 4.93 million shares worth around $404.78 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.