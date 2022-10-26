Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.52, and it changed around $1.24 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.91B. STNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.59, offering almost -2.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.29% since then. We note from Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STNG as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

Instantly STNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.59 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 278.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is 18.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STNG is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $85.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 119.45 percent over the past six months and at a 328.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 178.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 251.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 91.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $267.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. to make $239.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $127.12 million and $147.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 110.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.60%.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.70% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, and 47.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.72%. Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $78.79 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 4.42% or 2.58 million shares worth $55.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.12 million shares worth $38.62 million, making up 1.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation held roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $25.5 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.