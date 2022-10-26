Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around $0.33 or 7.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.76, offering almost -250.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.28% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 886.72K.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -52.58% year-to-date, but still up 5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 62.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROIV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -213.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Roivant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.25 percent over the past six months and at a -35.71% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -20.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. to make $10.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.40%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.28% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 49.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.46%. Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 69 institutions, with QVT Financial LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.40% of the shares, which is about 129.39 million shares worth $639.21 million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with 14.13% or 99.38 million shares worth $490.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.62 million shares worth $10.67 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $6.35 million, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.