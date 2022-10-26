Risk-Taking Investors May Find Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.85, and it changed around -$1.27 or -3.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. NVRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.17, offering almost -201.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.92% since then. We note from Nevro Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 572.36K.

Nevro Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended NVRO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Nevro Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.82 for the current quarter.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Instantly NVRO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.19 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.28% year-to-date, but still down -0.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is -8.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVRO is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 22.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Nevro Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.31 percent over the past six months and at a 23.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Nevro Corp. to make $109.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.60%. Nevro Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -52.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.40% per year for the next five years.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.93% of Nevro Corp. shares, and 109.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.92%. Nevro Corp. stock is held by 288 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 4.72 million shares worth $341.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.22% or 3.25 million shares worth $235.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.58 million shares worth $114.14 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $61.69 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.