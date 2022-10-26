Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ: RACB) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 5.32 million shares of the Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.01, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $189.98M. RACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.96, offering almost 0.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.7% since then. We note from Research Alliance Corp. II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 184.46K.
Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) trade information
Instantly RACB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) is 0.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3170.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).
RACB Dividends
Research Alliance Corp. II’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.
Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Research Alliance Corp. II shares, and 105.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.76%. Research Alliance Corp. II stock is held by 41 institutions, with Healthcor Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.58% of the shares, which is about 1.32 million shares worth $12.93 million.
Sculptor Capital Lp, with 7.05% or 1.09 million shares worth $10.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $1.65 million, making up 1.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 9812.0 shares worth around $95765.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.