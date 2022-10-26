Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.38, and it changed around $0.12 or 5.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.36M. QUOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.92, offering almost -232.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.41% since then. We note from Quotient Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 976.79K.

Quotient Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended QUOT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

Instantly QUOT has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.53 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.92% year-to-date, but still down -0.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is 12.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QUOT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) estimates and forecasts

Quotient Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.81 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $78.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quotient Technology Inc. to make $71.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.32 million and $123.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.00%. Quotient Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 32.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

QUOT Dividends

Quotient Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.02% of Quotient Technology Inc. shares, and 87.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.68%. Quotient Technology Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 8.56 million shares worth $54.64 million.

Trigran Investments Inc, with 7.72% or 7.35 million shares worth $46.88 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $16.4 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $13.73 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.