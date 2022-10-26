PROG Holdings Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PRG Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.05 million shares of the PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.20, and it changed around $1.4 or 10.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $721.22M. PRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.79, offering almost -257.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.72% since then. We note from PROG Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 695.55K.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) trade information

Instantly PRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.67 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.52% year-to-date, but still down -4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) is -15.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.06 day(s).

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) estimates and forecasts

PROG Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.72 percent over the past six months and at a -35.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -20.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $631.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect PROG Holdings Inc. to make $627.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.00%. PROG Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

PRG Dividends

PROG Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of PROG Holdings Inc. shares, and 108.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.27%. PROG Holdings Inc. stock is held by 323 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.22% of the shares, which is about 7.14 million shares worth $205.55 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.61% or 5.73 million shares worth $164.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.84 million shares worth $63.39 million, making up 7.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund held roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $53.63 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.