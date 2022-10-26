Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Stock Forecast 2022: $60.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.57 million shares of the Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.81, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.90B. POR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.03, offering almost -27.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.21% since then. We note from Portland General Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 774.10K.

Portland General Electric Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended POR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Portland General Electric Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) trade information

Instantly POR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.43 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.57% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is -7.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POR is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) estimates and forecasts

Portland General Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.16 percent over the past six months and at a 3.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $600.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Portland General Electric Company to make $633.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $608 million and $626 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%. Portland General Electric Company earnings are expected to increase by 57.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.89% per year for the next five years.

POR Dividends

Portland General Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.81. It is important to note, however, that the 4.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Portland General Electric Company shares, and 101.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.27%. Portland General Electric Company stock is held by 476 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.43% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $532.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.68% or 10.42 million shares worth $463.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.71 million shares worth $120.66 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $117.22 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.