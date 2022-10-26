Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.94, and it changed around $0.27 or 1.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.82B. PARA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.21, offering almost -96.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.13% since then. We note from Paramount Global’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.96 million.

Paramount Global stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 9 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended PARA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paramount Global is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.01 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.82% year-to-date, but still up 0.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 53.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.89 day(s).

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Paramount Global share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.03 percent over the past six months and at a -38.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.52 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Paramount Global to make $7.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.56 billion and $6.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%. Paramount Global earnings are expected to increase by 77.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.86% per year for the next five years.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 4.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.38% of Paramount Global shares, and 79.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.26%. Paramount Global stock is held by 1,222 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.33% of the shares, which is about 68.95 million shares worth $2.61 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.96% or 66.66 million shares worth $2.52 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 16.96 million shares worth $641.22 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.28 million shares worth around $501.96 million, which represents about 2.18% of the total shares outstanding.