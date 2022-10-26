Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.05, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. PARR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.69, offering almost -2.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.41% since then. We note from Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 850.45K.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PARR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) trade information

Instantly PARR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.69 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.78% year-to-date, but still up 17.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) is 58.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PARR is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) estimates and forecasts

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 59.41 percent over the past six months and at a 440.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 40.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 342.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Par Pacific Holdings Inc. to make $1.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.20%.

PARR Dividends

Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 01.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.24% of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares, and 83.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.48%. Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Chai Trust Co LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.08% of the shares, which is about 10.27 million shares worth $133.68 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.61% or 7.58 million shares worth $98.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $49.53 million, making up 5.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $17.58 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.