Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.85M. NVVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.30, offering almost -1391.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.21% since then. We note from Nuvve Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.79K.

Nuvve Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NVVE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nuvve Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Instantly NVVE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -90.99% year-to-date, but still up 5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) is -29.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVVE is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -848.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -848.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Nuvve Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.24 percent over the past six months and at a -8.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 174.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nuvve Holding Corp. to make $4.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.4 million and $1.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 275.30%.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.39% of Nuvve Holding Corp. shares, and 27.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.70%. Nuvve Holding Corp. stock is held by 62 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 0.9 million shares worth $1.03 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 2.39% or 0.53 million shares worth $0.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.33 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.