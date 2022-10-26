Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 2.97 million shares of the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been traded, and its beta is 2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.71, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.54B. MYOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.84, offering almost -0.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.28% since then. We note from Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MYOV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Instantly MYOV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.84 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.61% year-to-date, but still up 9.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is 61.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYOV is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Myovant Sciences Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 181.26 percent over the past six months and at a 18.02% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -95.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 96.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. to make $108.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.50%.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.78% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares, and 33.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.87%. Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.15% of the shares, which is about 5.86 million shares worth $78.04 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 6.06% or 5.78 million shares worth $77.01 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.97 million shares worth $24.51 million, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $18.32 million, which represents about 1.44% of the total shares outstanding.