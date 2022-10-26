MP Materials Corp.’s (MP): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.63, and it changed around $1.65 or 5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.18B. MP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.19, offering almost -90.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.2% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.65 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.36% year-to-date, but still up 10.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 13.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.1 day(s).

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

MP Materials Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.09 percent over the past six months and at a 53.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $128.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect MP Materials Corp. to make $125.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 119.80%.

MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 359.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.55% per year for the next five years.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.34% of MP Materials Corp. shares, and 69.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.47%. MP Materials Corp. stock is held by 510 institutions, with JHL Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.50% of the shares, which is about 38.18 million shares worth $2.19 billion.

QVT Financial LP, with 9.56% or 16.97 million shares worth $973.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.65 million shares worth $85.11 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $147.98 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.