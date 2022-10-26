Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 21.22 million shares of the Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.83, and it changed around $0.44 or 4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.98B. MPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.13, offering almost -122.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.59% since then. We note from Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.23 million.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) trade information

Instantly MPW has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.17% year-to-date, but still down -2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is -9.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) estimates and forecasts

Medical Properties Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.23 percent over the past six months and at a 4.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $399.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Medical Properties Trust Inc. to make $401.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.20%. Medical Properties Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.80% per year for the next five years.

MPW Dividends

Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 26 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.16. It is important to note, however, that the 10.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, and 84.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.91%. Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock is held by 844 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.51% of the shares, which is about 87.05 million shares worth $1.84 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 13.52% or 81.13 million shares worth $1.72 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 28.62 million shares worth $526.34 million, making up 4.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.28 million shares worth around $365.21 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.