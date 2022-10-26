MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.56, and it changed around $0.74 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.49B. MXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.89, offering almost -139.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.1% since then. We note from MaxLinear Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.15K.

MaxLinear Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended MXL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MaxLinear Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

Instantly MXL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.28 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.81% year-to-date, but still up 6.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) is 0.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.51 day(s).

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

MaxLinear Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.44 percent over the past six months and at a 55.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $284.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect MaxLinear Inc. to make $284.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.30%. MaxLinear Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 139.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.98% per year for the next five years.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 25.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.60% of MaxLinear Inc. shares, and 86.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.38%. MaxLinear Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.15% of the shares, which is about 11.19 million shares worth $653.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.85% or 8.1 million shares worth $472.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.05 million shares worth $171.46 million, making up 8.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $96.85 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.