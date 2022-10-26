Let’s Get Started On The TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 26.35 million shares of the TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.18 or 16.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.17M. RNAZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.46, offering almost -174.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10320.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.63K.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RNAZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Instantly RNAZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 16.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.48% year-to-date, but still down -12.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is 4.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RNAZ is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -693.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -693.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.87% of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares, and 16.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.95%. TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock is held by 15 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.93% of the shares, which is about 1.29 million shares worth $1.66 million.

Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with 2.50% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 53467.0 shares worth around $68705.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.