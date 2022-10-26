Let’s Get Started On The The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.92, and it changed around $1.06 or 6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.47B. AZEK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.56, offering almost -175.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.22% since then. We note from The AZEK Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

The AZEK Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AZEK as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Instantly AZEK has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.01 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.41% year-to-date, but still up 1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 6.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZEK is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

The AZEK Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.90 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $383.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. to make $358.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.70%.

The AZEK Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 175.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.10% per year for the next five years.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 16 and November 21.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.06% of The AZEK Company Inc. shares, and 101.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.95%. The AZEK Company Inc. stock is held by 366 institutions, with Ares Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.32% of the shares, which is about 19.1 million shares worth $474.35 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with 12.32% or 19.1 million shares worth $474.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 4.76 million shares worth $100.2 million, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 3.15 million shares worth around $66.45 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.