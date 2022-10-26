Let’s Discuss The Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 12.34 million shares of the Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.56, and it changed around $1.53 or 30.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.87B. WEBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.49, offering almost -166.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.52% since then. We note from Weber Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Weber Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WEBR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Weber Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Instantly WEBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 30.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.28 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.27% year-to-date, but still up 10.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) is 3.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.45, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -47.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WEBR is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $6.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 4.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -99.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $534.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Weber Inc. to make $277.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $668.91 million and $350.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.80%.

Weber Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -107.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.80% per year for the next five years.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 06 and December 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.35% of Weber Inc. shares, and 68.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.86%. Weber Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 48.36% of the shares, which is about 25.56 million shares worth $251.23 million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, with 4.73% or 2.5 million shares worth $24.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $4.17 million, making up 1.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $5.37 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.