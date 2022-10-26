Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $379.86, and it changed around $5.9 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.09B. LRCX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $731.85, offering almost -92.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $299.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.13% since then. We note from Lam Research Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) trade information

Instantly LRCX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 386.51 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.18% year-to-date, but still up 17.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is 2.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) estimates and forecasts

Lam Research Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.92 percent over the past six months and at a 5.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.80%. Lam Research Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 21.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.66% per year for the next five years.

LRCX Dividends

Lam Research Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.90. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Lam Research Corporation shares, and 84.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.94%. Lam Research Corporation stock is held by 1,906 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 11.57 million shares worth $6.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.14% or 11.29 million shares worth $6.07 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.03 million shares worth $2.16 billion, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $1.64 billion, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.