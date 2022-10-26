Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.83 million shares of the Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.32, and it changed around $0.33 or 2.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.77B. PHG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.31, offering almost -262.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.57, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.63% since then. We note from Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Instantly PHG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.59 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.75% year-to-date, but still down -6.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is -16.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Koninklijke Philips N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.02 percent over the past six months and at a -47.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.30%. Koninklijke Philips N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -38.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.10% per year for the next five years.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.91. It is important to note, however, that the 7.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Koninklijke Philips N.V. shares, and 12.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.44%. Koninklijke Philips N.V. stock is held by 368 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.83% of the shares, which is about 34.02 million shares worth $1.04 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 0.93% or 8.25 million shares worth $251.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund and FMI Large Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $162.11 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, FMI Large Cap Fund held roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $73.27 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.