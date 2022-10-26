Juniper Networks Inc.’s (JNPR): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.47 million shares of the Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.27, and it changed around $1.11 or 3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.03B. JNPR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.14, offering almost -26.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.82% since then. We note from Juniper Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.62 million.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Instantly JNPR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.34 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.34% year-to-date, but still up 6.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) is 12.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) estimates and forecasts

Juniper Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.21 percent over the past six months and at a 6.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Juniper Networks Inc. to make $1.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.3 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.00%. Juniper Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -0.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.49% per year for the next five years.

JNPR Dividends

Juniper Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Juniper Networks Inc. shares, and 94.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.65%. Juniper Networks Inc. stock is held by 796 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.63% of the shares, which is about 40.73 million shares worth $1.23 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.93% or 38.49 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 27.95 million shares worth $846.16 million, making up 8.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.53 million shares worth around $288.38 million, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.