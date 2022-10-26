JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 11.26 million shares of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $122.70, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $342.39B. JPM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $172.96, offering almost -40.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.46% since then. We note from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.60 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

Instantly JPM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 123.27 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.51% year-to-date, but still up 3.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 14.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $137.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JPM is forecast to be at a low of $118.00 and a high of $162.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.26 percent over the past six months and at a -24.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.4 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to make $32.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $29.76 billion and $30.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings are expected to increase by 73.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.12% per year for the next five years.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, and 70.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock is held by 4,272 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.09% of the shares, which is about 266.85 million shares worth $36.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.87% or 201.69 million shares worth $27.49 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 85.24 million shares worth $11.62 billion, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 64.67 million shares worth around $8.82 billion, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.