JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.35, and it changed around $1.61 or 6.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.55B. FROG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.33, offering almost -60.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.91% since then. We note from JFrog Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 615.12K.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

Instantly FROG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.50 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.26% year-to-date, but still up 12.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is 32.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

JFrog Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.93 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $65.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect JFrog Ltd. to make $70.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.80%.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.99% of JFrog Ltd. shares, and 64.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.17%. JFrog Ltd. stock is held by 249 institutions, with Sapphire Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.93% of the shares, which is about 5.86 million shares worth $157.95 million.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc, with 4.81% or 4.75 million shares worth $127.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.16 million shares worth $58.27 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $42.47 million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.