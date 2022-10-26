JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) were traded, and its beta was 2.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.56, and it changed around $0.68 or 7.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $795.30M. JELD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.30, offering almost -196.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.34% since then. We note from JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended JELD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Instantly JELD has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.72 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.73% year-to-date, but still up 2.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is 9.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JELD is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.34 percent over the past six months and at a -8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding Inc. to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.40%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 90.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.30% per year for the next five years.

JELD Dividends

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 31.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares, and 104.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.66%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stock is held by 232 institutions, with Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.64% of the shares, which is about 13.18 million shares worth $125.99 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.30% or 12.05 million shares worth $115.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Selected Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.78 million shares worth $64.81 million, making up 8.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Selected Value Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $25.47 million, which represents about 3.16% of the total shares outstanding.