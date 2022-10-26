Is STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE: STOR) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.26 million shares of the STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.77, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.95B. STOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.13, offering almost -13.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.48, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.95% since then. We note from STORE Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.51 million.

STORE Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended STOR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. STORE Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) trade information

Instantly STOR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.81 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.56% year-to-date, but still up 1.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) is 0.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STOR is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) estimates and forecasts

STORE Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.65 percent over the past six months and at a 21.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $212.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect STORE Capital Corporation to make $215.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $183.27 million and $195.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.20%. STORE Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 18.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.09% per year for the next five years.

STOR Dividends

STORE Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.64. It is important to note, however, that the 5.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of STORE Capital Corporation shares, and 82.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.86%. STORE Capital Corporation stock is held by 603 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.51% of the shares, which is about 38.18 million shares worth $1.21 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.84% or 27.82 million shares worth $884.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 11.3 million shares worth $358.98 million, making up 4.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $249.14 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.