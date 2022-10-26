Is Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.92M. MTCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.73, offering almost -408.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Metacrine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 498.27K.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4186 on Tuesday, 10/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.92% year-to-date, but still down -8.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is -16.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Metacrine Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.55 percent over the past six months and at a 72.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.80%.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 09 and November 14.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.99% of Metacrine Inc. shares, and 18.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.83%. Metacrine Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Arch Venture Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.91% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Artal Group S.A., with 2.17% or 0.92 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 74962.0 shares worth around $26604.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.